Her Husband Accused Her Of Baby-Trapping Him While Out To Dinner With Their Friends

olly - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You think you know your partner until they drop a bomb in the middle of dinner with friends. Now imagine sitting at a restaurant, surrounded by people you’re still getting to know, when your husband randomly accuses you of baby-trapping him, and it doesn’t feel like a joke.

Especially considering you were both teens when you accidentally got pregnant, were already together for years, and—oh yeah—you were the one with the house, the money, and the future mapped out.

So when this 25-year-old woman’s husband aired that accusation in public, she didn’t hold back. But now he’s pouting in silence, and she’s wondering: was her response too much, or exactly what he deserved?

Back when she and her husband were young, 18 to be exact (they’re the same age), they accidentally got pregnant, despite taking proper precautions.

A week ago, she and her husband went out to dinner with their friends, and her husband was cracking a bunch of jokes.

But then, he accused her of baby-trapping him out of nowhere!

“No reason for it, nothing to back up this crazy accusation, never mentioned it before, but I guess drunk words are sober thoughts?” she wondered.

“Our friends obviously looked a bit shocked and uncomfortable, especially when they saw my face. I asked my husband what the heck he was on about, and he was saying how it was weird that we’d been sleeping together for 4 years, and then I randomly got pregnant.”

What upset her the most, other than the cruel accusation, was that these are new friends for her and her husband, and they never knew about their oopsie.

She instantly launched into asking him a barrage of different questions, such as whether she was after his money as an excuse to baby-trap him, or if it was because of his cars and houses.

For context, her husband is from a poor family, while hers is wealthy, and when they got pregnant, they were living in a house her family owns. As for his cars, her husband didn’t even own one back then, nor did he have a license to drive.

Her husband sat there in silence, and next, their friends jumped into picking another topic to chat about over their meals.

“He’s been giving me basically the silent treatment ever since, only 1 word answers, and only when I speak to him,” she added.

“By the way, since having our 1st, we have been married for 3 years, bought a house (with my deposit), and had 2 more children.”

“This completely caught me by surprise, but he really seems quite upset by this. I know it was cruel to embarrass him, but a common phrase in my area is ‘don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.'”

Do you think it was uncalled for to humiliate her husband with her response to his accusing her of baby-trapping him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





