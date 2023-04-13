Her Gender Reveal Cupcakes Got Ruined By The Baker’s Dog, So She Said She Wouldn’t Pay For Them

Have you ever ordered something, and everything went horribly wrong when you went to pick it up?

One woman is doing her best to stand her ground and not pay for the gender reveal cupcakes she ordered after the baker’s dog ruined them.

She’s 22-years-old and expecting her first baby. She already knows she’s having a baby girl, but decided to surprise her friends and family with special gender reveal cupcakes during an Easter celebration this past Saturday.

“I had this planned for Saturday, so a few days before, I asked a small local business if she could please make 12 cupcakes with pink and blue icing on top and pink icing in the middle,” she explained.

“She agreed and said they would be ready to collect Friday evening.”

The baker she hired to make the cupcakes is named Claire and works out of her apartment. She drove to Claire’s place Friday evening to pick up and pay for the cupcakes. Claire greeted her and showed her the cupcakes, all finished up and packed in a box. They looked amazing, just how she wanted them.

“She gave me the box, but just as she did, her large pet dog came running up to me barking and jumped at me, knocking the box of cupcakes all over the floor,” she remembered.

Claire apologized and brought her dog to another room. She looked down at the cupcake box and noticed it had landed upside down, so the cupcakes were totally ruined. The icing had smashed all over the box, and the cake was on the floor.

“Claire looked horrified, as I understand she spent a few hours making them for me,” she said.

