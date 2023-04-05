Her Husband Nearly Started Crying When “Breathe Me” By Sia Came On At Her Niece’s Birthday Party Because The Song Reminded Him Of His Pet Bunny That Died Seven Years Ago

This woman has known her husband since 2018. But, two years before they ever met, her husband’s beloved pet bunny passed away in 2016.

Her husband apparently had his bunny, named Gary, for six long years. And the pair were really close.

Eventually, though, Gary became really sick and stayed that way for months. So, the pet eventually passed away, and her husband claims to have witnessed Gary’s last breath.

That’s why following the death, her husband actually used to listen to the song “Breathe Me” by Sia while mourning.

“And every time he listens to that song, he is reminded of Gary,” she explained.

This past weekend, though, it was her niece’s 9th birthday party– and her entire family showed up to celebrate.

The gathering took place in her sister’s backyard, and throughout the party, her sister had some tunes playing from a music channel on a TV inside the house.

Still, according to her, you could barely even hear the music from the outside since all of the guests were chatting.

But her brother-in-law eventually came out with the birthday cake, and everyone began singing and taking pictures when she noticed that something was wrong with her husband. He apparently had his eyes closed and looked like he was about to burst into tears.

