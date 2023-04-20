Her Recipe For Cheesy Chicken, Broccoli, And Stuffing Casserole Is Sure To Make Dinner A Breeze

If you’re looking for a hearty, balanced meal for dinner tonight, I highly recommend cooking up a casserole.

But not just any casserole. You need a casserole that’s simple yet scrumptious.

How about one made from leftover chicken and broccoli, covered with creamy soup and warm melted cheese, all baked into one pan? Plus, it includes stuffing for an early taste of Thanksgiving.

TikToker Cara Jane (@thymefortasting) is sharing a recipe that consists of each of these elements. She’s showing us how to make a cheesy chicken, broccoli, and stuffing casserole that will effectively satisfy your hunger.

“Whenever my mom comes to visit, she always asks me what she can make me for dinner, and this is almost always on my list. We call it chicken divan,” she said.

Chicken divan is basically just a fancy way of referring to chicken casserole made with broccoli. The term was coined in the twentieth century after the signature dish was invented at the Divan Parisien Restaurant in New York City.

This is how you make it. First, take a bag of broccoli and layer it in the bottom of a nine-by-thirteen baking dish. You can use either fresh or frozen broccoli.

Next, shred some rotisserie chicken into small pieces and sprinkle them on top of the broccoli. In a separate bowl, combine two cans of cream of chicken soup, a cup of mayonnaise, and a half teaspoon of curry powder.

Spread the mixture across the top of the chicken and broccoli. Then, add a bunch of shredded cheese. You can use whatever your favorite kind of cheese may be.

Cara used a blend of medium cheddar, white cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheese. Finish the casserole off with some stovetop stuffing.

