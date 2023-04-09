Here’s A Recipe For Carrot Cupcakes That You Can Make For Your Dog

For most of us, Easter means chocolate. But since chocolate is highly toxic to dogs, spoiling your fur babies with chocolate bunnies isn’t a viable option.

Everyone loves an Easter treat, so why should our favorite four-legged friends be left out? Luckily, they don’t have to be. You can change up your dog’s everyday kibble diet with something that will make their day.

TikToker @threepupperteers is sharing her recipe for yummy and nutritious carrot pupcakes topped with yogurt and peanut butter frosting.

These cupcakes for dogs do not include any sugar or baking powder. And in place of butter, you use unsweetened applesauce. There’s nothing but dog-friendly ingredients featured here!

Plus, the great thing about making pupcakes, besides watching your dog gobble them up, is that there’s no pressure to make them look perfect.

As long as they are fully cooked and your dog gets to eat, they won’t care about the appearance of the treats. The texture of the pupcakes is denser and heavier than a regular cupcake, but that also won’t stop your canines.

So let’s hop to it and get into the recipe! Bake a batch of these bite-sized pupcakes and watch your pup beg for more all Easter weekend.

Ingredients:

1 cup of oat flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 cup of shredded carrot

1/2 cup of pumpkin purée

1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup of melted coconut oil

1/2 cup of water

1 egg

