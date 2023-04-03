Here’s How You Can Make Easter Candy Right In Your Slow Cooker

With spring now upon us, it’s time to show some enthusiasm for Easter. Of course, we know that the main sweet treats of this holiday are the coveted chocolate bunnies and the enticing Peeps marshmallows.

But crockpot Easter candy is not to be ignored! The vanilla-flavored white chocolate flecked with pastel-colored M&Ms makes a wonderful addition to Easter baskets.

They’re simple but impressive, jazzing up any tired candy collection gathered during the egg hunt. The smooth, creamy coating and decorative toppings will make them a hit with both kids and grownups.

TikTok creator Mercedes Gonzalez Mayo (@styleitwithtrix) is sharing her recipe for Easter candy made in a crockpot.

You only need three ingredients!

Start by dumping one container of honey-roasted peanuts into the crockpot. Side note: if you wanted to use a different type of nut, you could easily substitute in roasted almonds, walnuts, or even cashews.

Next, add two packs of almond bark or vanilla candy melts. Set your crockpot on low for one hour and leave it alone to melt.

Although the crockpot will be doing most of the heavy lifting, that doesn’t mean you’re entirely off the hook. In other words, don’t just set it and forget about it.

Other crockpot recipes need less attention, but for this Easter candy, it’s best to keep a close eye on it to prevent the chocolate from becoming scorched at the bottom of the pot.

