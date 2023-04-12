Here’s How You Can Simply Make A Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich Right In Your Air Fryer

At this point, there’s almost nothing you can’t put in an air fryer; pretty much everything is fair game. And you don’t have to make complicated recipes in this cooking appliance for your food to taste amazing.

Even super simple snacks or meals will come out of the air fryer steamy and delicious.

TikToker Kelly Senyei (@justataste) has discovered the magic that occurs when you put a peanut butter and jelly sandwich into an air fryer.

“Air fryer peanut butter and jelly. Sometimes, it’s the simplest tweaks that make for the biggest game-changers,” she started her video.

Can you believe that you can put sandwiches into the air fryer? Personally, I probably would never have thought of that idea in a million years.

Sure, you could go ahead and make a classic PB&J with the crusts on, but homemade Uncrustables will be way more popular with the kids.

That’s how Kelly elevates this iconic childhood meal for her little ones.

Before you run off in excitement to make this delightful treat, read over these recipe tips to ensure that you’re making the best sandwich possible!

First, make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich how you would normally make it. Spread your favorite type of peanut butter and preferred flavor of jelly onto two pieces of bread.

Next, use a cookie cutter to slice the crusts off. It’s so much easier than using a knife. Then, go in with an Uncrustables cookie cutter to stamp the sandwich shut.

