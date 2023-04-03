He’s Convinced He Needs To Ban His Mother-In-Law From His Home Because She Constantly Makes His Wife Feel Bad

It’s an absolute shame when wonderful and successful people get torn down and criticized by their parents all the way into adulthood.

One man is convinced he needs to ban his mother-in-law from his home because of the way she treats his wife.

He’s 29-years-old and has a great relationship with his wife, Opal, who is 27. Opal is a professional ballerina who he describes as an easy-going and happy person.

Although Opal’s very attractive and often admired for her looks, she has a complicated relationship with her appearance and food.

He does his best to show her that she’s beautiful just the way she is, but he doesn’t think he’s really gotten through to her.

For instance, whenever they go out to eat together, he encourages Opal to order what she wants, but she’ll often go for meals with the lowest amount of calories on the menu.

He describes the way Opal sees herself as “distorted.” Now, he’s beginning to understand why, as he’s had to put up with her mother and her dreadful visits.

Opal’s mom is a mess for a multitude of reasons. She visits at inconvenient times, always asks Opal for money, and asks them invasive questions. But his biggest issue with his mother-in-law is how she treats her daughter.

Opal’s mom is always making her feel bad about her appearance.

