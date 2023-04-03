His Future In-Laws Want To Purchase Him And His Fiancée A House As A Wedding Gift, But They Don’t Want His Name On The House At All

Some couples are given extravagant gifts for their wedding. Some parents are determined to ensure their child is well taken care of during their marriage, so they generously purchase them a home as a wedding gift.

One man was recently told his future in-laws would purchase him and his fiancée a house as their wedding gift. However, they did not want his name on the house at all.

He’s a 29-year-old Pakistani man who immigrated to the United States when he was six. His parents worked very hard to provide for him and his siblings.

During his childhood, his family lived in rented homes, although his father always dreamed of owning a house.

His parents passed away before achieving that dream, so owning a home is a very big deal to him.

He met his 27-year-old fiancée when they started working at the same company after graduating college.

She grew up in a very wealthy family and had a childhood that was the exact opposite of his, but today, she’s very bright and successful on her own.

“She’s an extremely intelligent person, and besides funding her education, her parents are in no way responsible for her accomplishments,” he explained. “We hit it off almost instantly, and it didn’t take long for us to start dating.”

They still work for the same company, although he’s excelled slightly more than she has and makes more money.

