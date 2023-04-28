If You Want To Impress Your Mom This Mother’s Day, Make Her Heart Shaped French Toast For Breakfast

Looking for a way to pamper your mom on Mother’s Day? Sometimes, it doesn’t take much to make someone you love feel special. A great Mother’s Day gift isn’t hard to find.

Sure, you can show mom you care with a store-bought card and flowers; she’ll love anything that comes from her beloved child.

But if you really want to impress her this year, there’s nothing else that screams royal treatment like breakfast in bed.

Plus, it’s a homemade gift that comes straight from the heart and an excellent way to show your gratitude for all that she does.

However, if your mother is an amazing cook, you might feel apprehensive about cooking for her.

What if your meals don’t measure up, and what was supposed to be a luxurious indulgence turns into a disaster?

Well, with French toast, you don’t have to worry about that. It’ll turn out exceptional every time, especially if you follow this easy French toast recipe.

TikToker Taz (@tazxbakes) is showing you how to make a breakfast of French toast for Mother’s Day. She’ll definitely appreciate it!

First, buy a loaf of brioche bread. With a knife, carve a slice of bread into the shape of a heart.

In a bowl, mix two eggs, half a cup of milk, half a tablespoon of granulated sugar, one teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and half a teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.