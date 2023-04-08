Ooey Gooey Carrot Cake Bars Are An Excellent Addition To Your Easter Dessert Table

What vegetable is the most closely associated with Easter? You guessed it, carrots! Carrot-themed desserts are in great demand once Easter rolls around, so this seems like the perfect time to share with you an amazing sweet treat inspired by the orange veggie.

If you’re craving carrot cake for Easter this year but don’t want to commit to a full-sized, multi-layered cake, here’s an alternative that’s just as tasty and brimming with fresh carrots.

TikToker Melissa (@melissajorealrecipes) has a recipe for the best ooey gooey carrot cake bars out there. Take them on a spring picnic or serve them with coffee or hot tea at the holiday brunch. Either way, they won’t last long! Now, let’s get into the recipe.

Cake Ingredients:

1 box of carrot cake mix

2 eggs

1 stick of butter, softened

1 cup of shredded carrots

1 cup of shredded coconut

Topping Ingredients:

2 eggs

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

16 ounces of powdered sugar

Directions:

Start by emptying the box of carrot cake mix into a bowl. Next, beat two eggs and add them to the cake mix, followed by a stick of softened butter.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.