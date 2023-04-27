She Claimed Her Sister Was Still A Gold Digger Even Though She Donates Money To Charity

This 34-year-old woman and her younger sister, who is 30, are both currently married. However, she claims that they could not be more different from each other.

While she and her husband both work blue-collar jobs, her sister is married to a wealthy businessman and leads a totally different lifestyle.

“I personally don’t feel comfortable relying on someone to do everything for me, and I’m independent,” she explained.

“My sister, on the other hand, relies on my brother-in-law for everything and doesn’t work at all.”

So, she and her sister have never really been close. But, this past week, her sister came into town for a charity event and wound up staying at her home.

Unfortunately, the visit was apparently bad from the start, too. She claimed that as soon as her sister arrived, she was on the receiving end of rude and judgemental comments about the way her household is run.

For instance, her sister pointed out how it was “sad” that her two sons were forced to share a bedroom; meanwhile, her husband was able to have an entire game room all for himself.

She took this comment very personally and tried to explain how her boys– who are only 4 and 2 – do not need fancy solo rooms right now. Plus, she detailed how her husband’s game room was actually half the size of a normal bedroom.

Still, this was not the only thing her sister made comments about. Apparently, her sister also questioned her husband about why he doesn’t cook or spend any time with the kids.

