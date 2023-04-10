She Decided To Tell Her Parents That Her Younger Sister Is Constantly Skipping School And Failing Classes, But Is Worried That Tattling Will Damage Their Relationship

This 18-year-old woman has a younger sister named Rosie, who is 15-years-old. And right now, she and Rosie go to the same high school.

As students, though, they apparently could not be any more different.

She is a senior who reportedly has always been great in school. She typically gets all A’s in her classes, with a rare B or two.

Rosie, on the other hand, is the total opposite– a freshman who constantly skips school and doesn’t make up the work.

Now, she admitted that she has known about her sister skipping class for quite some time now. But it has gotten so bad that Rosie now owes hours– about 14 hours in total.

“And Rosie doesn’t miss school for doctors appointments or anything a lot, and she told me she skips,” she explained.

“So I am afraid that she is going to fail freshman year.”

Apparently, Rosie never turns in any assignments; nonetheless works on them. In fact, her sister actually has at least three missing assignments in every single class that she is currently failing.

Yet, Rosie always just claims that she is “getting them done.” Or, her sister will say, “I turned it in, and the teacher just won’t grade it.”

