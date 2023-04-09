She Found Out That Her Daughter’s Kindergarten Teacher Has Been Redoing Her Hair, So She Confronted Her And Told Her To Stop

This woman and her husband are both 25, and they have a 5-year-old daughter together who is now in kindergarten.

Her daughter has very long hair, and she and her husband trade off on who does her hair in the morning.

If she has to leave for work before her husband, he does their daughter’s hair. If he has to leave before she does, then she does their daughter’s hair.

“My husband is no master of doing hair, and most of the time, her pigtails or braids are crooked, but my baby loves her father, and him doing it is one of her favorite things in the world,” she explained.

“These past few times, I noticed that my daughter’s hair was well done despite knowing it was my husband who did it, so one time while driving home, I complimented it and told my daughter how ”daddy was getting better”, but she got sulky and made a face.”

“I asked what was wrong, and she said her teacher had been redoing her hair because it looked ”weird,” and even when she said ”no thanks” a few times, she still did it.”

She then questioned her daughter about if she enjoyed having her teacher do her hair, to which she said yes to.

But then, her daughter pointed out that she liked when her dad did her hair better than when her teacher did.

The next time it was her turn to drop their daughter off at kindergarten, she decided to confront her daughter’s teacher.

