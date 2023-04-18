He Planned To Put His Two Daughters And One Of Their Boyfriends All In One Hotel Room On A Trip To Cuba, But His Eldest Is Really Uncomfortable With That

This man’s youngest daughter has been in a relationship with her boyfriend, Jack, for nearly two years now.

That’s why, when he decided to plan a family vacation to Cuba for next April, he decided to tell his daughter that her boyfriend could come.

However, there was one condition: Jack just had to pay for his plane ticket.

“And I would cover the rest,” he added.

In order to save some extra money on expenses, though, he also decided to change up the sleeping arrangements.

More specifically, he thought it would be fine to have his oldest daughter, who is 23, stay in the same room as his youngest daughter and Jack.

After he actually called his eldest daughter to discuss the trip and fill her in on this plan, though, she was really upset.

Apparently, the thought of sharing a hotel room with a couple just made his daughter really uncomfortable.

But while many people might think that’s understandable, he did not agree.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.