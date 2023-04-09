She Lost A Very Expensive Necklace That Her Fiancé Got Her As A Birthday Present, And She’s Not Sure How To Tell Him

This 32-year-old woman has a fiancé the same age as her, and for her 30th birthday, he purchased her a very expensive necklace.

The necklace is from David Yurman, and necklaces from there can run close to $5,000 apiece.

After her fiancé gifted her the necklace, she put it on and pretty much never took it off unless she was in the shower or at the beach.

“I took a shower today, and I always pile it on my counter with another bracelet I don’t want getting wet,” she explained.

“I then put it on immediately after my shower. Somehow I noticed like 30 minutes later that my necklace wasn’t on my neck, but my bracelet was.”

“It’s happened 1-2x before that I didn’t put my necklace on, but the necklace was always on the counter.”

She ended up leaving her house sometime after showering, but the necklace was not on her neck when she left.

This has led her to believe that her necklace got lost in her house somewhere, but it has remained a mystery.

She has looked through her entire house trying to find the necklace, but she has had no luck locating it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.