She Made Her Son Get Fired From His Part-Time Summer Job So That He Could Go On Vacation With Their Family, And Then She Grounded Him When He Spent The Entire Vacation Refusing To Participate In Anything Because He Was Upset

Most parents would be thrilled to learn that their teenager has gotten themselves a part-time job that they’d like to keep. After all, it’s a very responsible thing for young adults to do with their life.

One woman recently made her son lose his part-time summer job so that he could go on vacation with their family, and now he’s feeling incredibly disrespected.

She and her husband live in South Florida and are parents to three children. Their eldest is their 16-year-old son. In March, her son got a part-time job as a lifeguard at a local pool.

“It was a good job for him,” she explained. “He liked it and was happy to have the money.”

The only difficult part of her son’s job was that his boss wasn’t very lenient when it came to taking time off.

Every year, their family takes a vacation and stays at a beach house. They’ve been doing it ever since her son was a baby.

When her son first got his job, he asked his boss for the specific week they had their vacation planned off.

However, his boss said that because he’ll have only been working for 6 weeks at that point, he can’t have time off. She was not happy about that and told her son he had to join them on vacation.

“It’s just a part-time job, and there are a million of those,” she said. “He protested, but we made him go, and his boss fired him.”

