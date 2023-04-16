She Was Recently Kicked Out Of Her College Friend’s Bridal Party, And She’s Struggling To Understand Exactly Why

If you’ve ever been a bride, you know how tricky it can be to settle on a bridal party, especially when you have a lot of friends and family. Have you ever kicked someone out of your bridal party or regretted asking someone to be in it?

One woman was recently kicked out of her college friend’s bridal party, and she’s struggling to understand exactly why.

She’s 28-years-old, and her close college friend is 29. Her friend asked her to be a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding.

She traveled to the city her friend lives in for the bachelorette party, where she met the other bridesmaids and maid of honor.

There was nine bridesmaids total, including her. About five of them were family members of the bride, and the other four were friends.

She noticed that a few of the bridesmaids were younger than her, including one who was 22-years-old and not very friendly.

Things got more uncomfortable between her and the other bridesmaids when she showed up late to multiple events for the wedding. This included the bridal shower, which she showed up hours late for.

Her tardiness started catching her friend’s attention, leading her to make an uneasy decision.

“One month before the wedding, I received a text message informing me that I was no longer a bridesmaid,” she said.

