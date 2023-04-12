She’s Frustrated With Her Husband For Going On A Series Of Fabulous Vacations Without Her Or Their Kids

Have you ever had a friend or family member travel to a place you’ve always wanted to go to? It can cause some major jealousy. What if that person was your spouse?

One woman has become extremely frustrated with her husband after he’s been on a series of fabulous vacations without her or their kids. To make matters worse, he goes on trips with his good friend instead of their family.

She is 40-years-old and has two young kids with her husband. She describes him as a great man who’s an involved father and the love of her life. He makes enough money so that she can stay home and take care of the kids.

They live a great life together. However, these days she feels like she sees him less and less.

Her husband’s close friend lives in a city five hours away. He’ll visit his friend about twice a month for two to three days. Sometimes throughout the year, their trips will be longer, and he’s been gone for up to six days.

“It adds up to a lot of time away, but it’s in manageable increments and in service to an important friendship that I wouldn’t want him to miss out on,” she explained.

Last year her husband and his friend took a two-week trip abroad, which she was actually okay with because she knew about it well in advance. She wanted to be supportive and figured it would be the kind of trip they’d take once every few years.

However, her husband recently told her that he and his friend would be going on a week-long abroad again this spring.

“This time, it’s a place I’ve always wanted to go,” she said. “We had previously started to plan a trip there ourselves but decided it would have to wait until the kids were older.”

