She’s Left Feeling Angry After Her Dad Told Her Not To Talk About Her Late Mother In Front Of Her Younger Siblings

Losing a parent at a young age is heartbreaking and can flip your entire world upside down. Likewise, things can get incredibly emotional when the widowed parent marries someone else.

One young woman is angry with her dad after he told her not to talk about her late mother in front of her younger siblings, who are now confused over how they’re related to each other.

She’s 19-years -ld and has three siblings. A brother named Jayden, who’s 17, a 10-year-old sister named Remi, and a 6-year-old brother named Jonah.

Five years ago, they tragically lost their mom. About a year later, their dad remarried.

She and Jayden don’t really see their stepmom as a parental figure. However, things are different for Remi and Jonah, who were very young when their mom died. Remi sees herself as having “two moms,” while Jonah sees his dad’s new wife as his only mom.

Things became complicated when her dad asked her and Jayden not to speak about their late mother around Jonah and to only talk about her with Remi if she asked.

He told them that his new wife “deserved the chance” to be seen as Jonah and Remi’s only mother since she would raise them for the rest of their lives.

“We respected that, although we disagreed with his decision,” she said.

As time passed, Remi and Jonah started getting confused about why she and Jayden would treat their stepmom differently.

Remi would become upset anytime they didn’t celebrate their dad’s second wife on Mother’s Day or visit their biological mother’s grave without her.

