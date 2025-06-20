She’s Being Applauded For Losing Weight, But She Doesn’t Know How To Tell People It’s Because She’s Suffering From A Medical Mystery

My Mama always taught me that you do not discuss someone’s weight unless they’re the one bringing it up to you and asking for your honest opinion, as that’s a good way to ensure you don’t hurt someone’s feelings.

This woman is 29-years-old, and she used to be extremely skinny when she was younger. It was only when she hit 26 that she stopped being underweight.

At that point in time, she began to put on a few pounds. She wasn’t overweight at all, but her weight gain changed her facial shape and the size of her body. She then had to get new clothes.

“It was a big change for me, but I felt healthier. I had more energy and could do more. So I accepted it. My husband and family seemed to as well. Coworkers never commented,” she explained.

“But I have been sick for the last year. I can barely eat. If I eat, it makes me sick. The only thing I can barely tolerate is rice and unseasoned chicken.”

“Anything else makes me feel so sick after a few bites. I’m seeing a doctor, and they haven’t been able to figure it out yet. And as a result, I have lost about 20lbs. And I feel horrible.”

When people began to notice her weight loss, they quickly applauded her for it. Her husband was the first person to congratulate her on being smaller.

She felt deeply wounded by his words, as he’s the only person who knows she is sick. He is aware that her weight loss is due to the medical mystery she’s suffering from; it’s not because she wanted to get skinnier.

Then, her coworkers and her family members (whom she only sees on occasion) started making comments about her weight loss, and they jumped to praise her for it.

Once again, she felt hurt, as she’s not attempting to look any different.

“How can I tactfully say that I am losing weight I didn’t need to because I am sick? I didn’t want to, I didn’t need to. I am sick,” she continued.

“But, I struggle to do this without alienating others. So, how can I let them know I am sick without ruining the relationships?”

