His Wife And Son Vanished Without A Trace, And His Mother-In-Law Is Upset He’s Dating Again

This 36-year-old man spent four years married to his wife, Sarah, who is six years younger than he is. They had a son named Jerry, but six years ago, Sarah ran away and took Jerry with her.

At the time, he and Sarah were going through an ugly divorce, and Sarah had tried to fight him for full-custody of Jerry.

He had filed for split custody, and when Sarah found out about it, she vanished into thin air. One night, Sarah was supposed to drop Jerry off with him, and she was a no-show.

He waited for 24 hours before filing a missing persons report with the local police department.

“Because we had a custody order in place and she (presumably) crossed state lines in violation of it, she was charged with a felony,” he explained.

“However, and this is where it’s the weirdest part, it’s as if she has completely disappeared without any trace. The police and the FBI have been actively searching for the past 5 years, but there were absolutely zero leads whatsoever.”

“The cops declared it a cold case, even though they haven’t stopped investigating. According to the laws of our jurisdiction, after a year (thus 7 years since the event), both of them would be declared legally dead.”

Ever since Sarah and Jerry disappeared, he’s felt like he’s been existing in a state of uncertainty. He has no idea if Jerry is still alive or not, and his eighth birthday is next week.

He misses Jerry terribly, as that little boy was his entire world. In time, he’s come to see that he can’t continue staying stuck where he is; he has to find a way to move on.

So, he began dating, and he recently met his girlfriend, who is lovely, and aware of what occurred with Jerry and Sarah.

Sarah’s mom now knows that he has a girlfriend.

“She had been very supportive and helpful in my search. She still holds out hope that her daughter and grandson are alive and will come back, and told me that I’m betraying their memory. I told her I have a right to move on,” he concluded.

What advice do you have for him?

