She’s Left Feeling Like She’s Never Going To Be Enough For Her Husband After She Discovered That He’s Been Messaging His Ex-Girlfriends And Even Made A Dating Profile

This 41-year-old woman found out that her 42-year-old husband was keeping a major secret from her more than a year ago.

Back then, she learned that her husband was sending messages to several of his ex-girlfriends.

The messages did appear to be simply friendly in nature, and her husband was mainly attempting to catch up with his exes since he did spend a lot of his childhood around many of them.

After moving past that incident, she realized over the last month that her husband created a dating profile, and he claimed to live in a totally different city, not even close to where they do live.

On top of that, her husband created his dating profile under an entirely new name that has nothing to do with his actual name.

“I feel like I’m never going to be enough for him,” she explained. “We’ve been together decades and have a family and a business. I get people get lonely, I do too, but I just want to break down.”

It has crossed her mind that perhaps she should confront her husband about the messages to his ex-girlfriends, as well as his new dating profile, but she knows she can’t exactly do that.

You see, all of these secrets her husband has been keeping are things she’s come across by going through his devices without him knowing.

“I don’t feel like I can confront him as I was snooping,” she said. “My friend thinks he is testing and wouldn’t actually do anything, but I don’t know what to think.”

