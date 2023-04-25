She’s Saying No To Raising Her Late Sister’s Child Because The Kid Was Born Out Of An Affair Between Her Sister And Her Ex-Fiancé

This 27-year-old woman was once engaged and eager to tie the knot with her fiancé.

But then, everything hit the fan after she found out her fiancé was having an affair with her sister. And what made matters worse was that her sister even wound up pregnant with her fiancé’s baby!

At that point, she decided to cut both her fiancé and her sister out of her life.

“And I declared they were dead to me,” she added.

So, she was estranged from her sister for about five years afterward. During that time, her sister and ex-fiancé did have their child together– who is almost 5-years-old now.

But honestly, she never met the child because she really never wanted to be in the kid’s life. Her parents, on the other hand, were close with their grandchild.

As for her sister and ex-fiancé, they reportedly went on to have a pretty tumultuous relationship– constantly going on again and off again once she was out of the picture.

‘I heard from friends that their breakups were quite explosive,” she said.

That’s why, when her sister and fiancé both died in a car accident quite recently, her loved ones were both shocked yet not surprised.

