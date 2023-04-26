She’s Sharing A Story About How Her Dad Lied To Her Regarding Her Grandma’s Wedding Ring

Honesty is always the best policy, but every parent has told their child a fib or two in the name of keeping the peace or skirting around difficult subjects.

But one parent seemed to have told their kid a lie for seemingly no reason at all other than just for kicks and giggles.

TikToker Marissa (@flaneurflaneuring) is sharing a story about how her dad lied to her regarding her grandmother’s wedding ring.

When Marissa was a kid, her dad gave her a wedding ring he claimed was her grandmother’s. Marissa’s grandparents had divorced, so her grandmother no longer had any use for the ring.

Marissa also had a sister. And when Marissa’s dad gave her the ring, he explained that she should keep it a secret from her sister because she would get upset that she didn’t get to have it.

One day, Marissa’s mom was in town to visit her. They were going through Marissa’s jewelry collection together when her mom came across the wedding ring.

Marissa told her mom to keep her possession of the ring on the down low so her sister wouldn’t find out. But Marissa’s mom informed her that the ring was not actually her grandmother’s wedding ring at all.

Marissa’s parents had sold her grandmother’s wedding ring a while ago. The one Marissa’s dad had given to her was an Avon ring. Back in the 1970s, Avon was known as the world’s biggest producer of costume jewelry.

The company manufactured vast styles of women’s jewelry, including earrings, necklaces, pins, rings, bracelets, and watches.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.