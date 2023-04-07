Should You Ever Wear Red To A Wedding? Well, It’s Complicated.

Everyone knows that you aren’t supposed to wear white to weddings. But, aside from avoiding that traditional bridal color, wedding guests should generally adhere to one overarching rule: never wear anything that will outshine the happy couple.

This includes dresses that are ultra revealing, as well as any getups that obviously land outside pre-provided dress codes.

More often than not, though, one hue also falls at the top of the “don’t dare wear” list: the color red.

Yes, red is associated with intimacy and romance– which is why you might be tempted to rock it to a love-filled event.

But traditionally, guests were advised to avoid wearing the color red since it can steal attention away from brides and grooms. It is a very bold color visually and tends to stand out– especially when next to neutral colors like black, white, beige, or grey.

Now, modern weddings have become much more relaxed– with wedding traditions and expectations fluctuating depending on the couple.

So avoiding the color red might not be a hard and fast rule for every single ceremony– which is why open communication is key.

In Western and secular weddings, for instance, wearing the color red is no longer considered a major faux pas. But, if you have any concerns regarding your outfit, it is best to be forthcoming and ask the couple for their approval.

But, in certain South Asian and East Asian cultures, the color red is traditionally incorporated into the wedding day– much like the color white is reserved for brides in Western cultures.

