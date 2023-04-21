These Things Are Totally Within Your Control If You’re Looking To Make A Great Impression On A First Date With Someone

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

I think it’s safe to say when going on a first date, everyone wants to put their best foot forward and make the best first impression they can.

But honestly, there is no playbook for the right way to handle things on the first date. The truth is, you can do everything right, and things still may not work out.

Regardless, let’s look at some things that are totally within your control that can lead to making a great impression on a first date.

Dress To Impress

When it comes to picking out your date outfit, make sure to wear something that will not only make you feel comfortable but confident as well.

Whatever it is you choose to wear, make sure you feel good in it. The confidence and self-esteem that you exude will definitely be something that your date picks up on.

Be Confident In Yourself

Here’s your reminder to be confident in yourself! The energy that you bring into a first date will, in turn, make an impression on your date. Let that energy radiate off of you that you’re confident in who you are and what you have to offer.

