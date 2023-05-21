At The End Of An Isolated Dirt Road In Nova Scotia Lies A Solitary Headstone Belonging To A Girl Named Catherine, And Her Grave Is Allegedly Haunted

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it’s hard not to get spooked by the sound of creaking floorboards or when you hear something go bump in the night.

But sometimes, it can be thrilling and even fun to think about the paranormal. So in the spirit of Halloween, here’s a ghost story that’ll be sure to leave chills running down your spine.

Ashley Drake’s (@halloweenphotografiend) profile features all things dark and scary. She took a visit to a grave and documented some of it on TikTok.

At the end of an isolated dirt road in Thorburn, Nova Scotia, lies one solitary headstone belonging to a little girl named Catherine McIntosh.

Her father was Robert McIntosh. She died on April 23, 1889, when she was eight years and eleven months old.

She died of an illness and was initially buried in a cemetery. However, there was a conflict of some sort with a neighbor, so Catherine had to be dug up and moved near her uncle, which is where she is located now. Apparently, their family farm is not too far from the headstone.

Over the years, many people have visited her grave because it is believed to be haunted. Ashley’s video shows Catherine’s headstone surrounded by a giant pile of various toys and stuffed animals.

She plays with toys, leaves behind footprints, and people have reported hearing a little girl’s giggles. Child-sized handprints have also been discovered in the dust of visitors’ cars when they arrived back home.

“Other people have commented that they have heard growling when they were there, felt like they were being watched, and felt like something was following them when they left the area,” said Ashley.

