He Got So Upset With His Autistic Wife That He Told Her To “Grow Up” Because He Didn’t Want To Have To Raise Her On Top Of The Child They Just Had

This man has a wife who has autism, and they have been with one another for several years now. Not too long ago, they welcomed their first child together, and that has really been difficult for his wife to manage.

Prior to having their child, his wife would get hyper-focused on certain things and talk for hours on end about them, and it was something that he enjoyed.

He and his wife were really good at discussing their feelings in a better attempt to understand where the other person was coming from.

They also used to make little journals for one another, and they would write out what they liked and didn’t like, their interests, and their lists of don’t and dos.

His wife’s autism has never been a problem for them throughout their entire time together, but their child has changed that.

His wife’s autism has really gotten awful, and it’s difficult to have to care for his child and his wife too.

His wife is also on leave from work for 20 months, so he works 10 hours each day to support their family.

As soon as he gets home from work, he instantly needs to be concerned about if his wife has had anything to eat that day, as well as if she fed their child.

His wife and child do spend every morning with his family, so that helps some, but then his wife is left all on her own until he gets off work.

