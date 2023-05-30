She’s Sharing Her Vegan Recipe For A Mushroom Pot Pie

A lot of people hold a certain notion that vegans eat nothing but lettuce or gobs of tasteless tofu. It’s a common misconception that vegan food is boring and bland. However, meals don’t have to contain meat to be savory.

Contrary to popular belief, vegan food can be flavorful and nourishing. TikToker Caitlin Shoemaker (@frommybowl) is introducing a mushroom pot pie recipe that is rich, creamy, and comforting.

So if you follow a vegan diet or are just in the mood to try a meatless dish, this vegan mushroom pot pie makes an incredible dinner!

It’s filled with hearty chunks of mushrooms, a thick, delicious plant-based gravy, and topped with a flaky puff pastry crust baked to a perfect golden crisp.

With Caitlin’s recipe, there’s absolutely no need to fuss over a homemade pie crust. You can cover this pot pie with store-bought puff pastry instead. It’ll be just as tasty!

Store-bought puff pastry is usually vegan-friendly because it’s made with oil. But make sure to allow it ample time to thaw before starting your filling.

So first, sauté the mushrooms in an oven-safe skillet with diced onions and carrots until they are softened. Next, add tomato paste, garlic, paprika, black pepper, and fresh thyme.

Deglaze with some red wine, then sprinkle in flour. Stir until it has been thoroughly combined. For the next step, make a sauce using raw cashews, vegetable broth, soy sauce, and vegan Worcestershire sauce.

Add the sauce ingredients to a blender and blend until it is smooth. Pour the mixture in with your mushrooms and let it simmer for ten to twelve minutes.

