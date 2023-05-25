He Works At A Rural Gas Station, And He Had A Terrifying Experience In The Basement That Made Him Too Scared To Return To Work

Have you ever been on a road trip and had to stop at a sketchy gas station late at night?

One 18-year-old man works at a gas station in a rural area in Tennessee and had a terrifying experience that made him too scared to return to work.

The other night, he arrived at the gas station around 8:00 pm and clocked in for work as usual.

“I figured it was going to be a pretty easy night because the road this station is on is not the main road,” he said.

The gas station is located in an area that used to be filled with small businesses that eventually shut down after a new freeway was built. As a result, for the last ten years, the buildings surrounding the gas station have been abandoned and often frequented by homeless people or drug users.

That night, around 11:00 pm, he had about an hour left of his shift and began doing extra work around the store instead of sitting behind the cash register for the rest of the night.

At one point, he noticed the shelves were low on barbecue-flavored chips, which meant he had to go down to the basement to grab some more.

“I’ve always hated going down there just because it gives me the creeps,” he explained.

“Why the owner decided to store everything down there is beyond my comprehension.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.