Her Boyfriend Always Asks To See Photos Of Her Friends, Then Makes Remarks About Their Attractiveness, And It’s Upsetting To Her

This 21-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they have been dating for close to a year now.

And she’s beginning to see that her boyfriend always does something weird when it comes to her female friends.

One thing her boyfriend always does any time she talks about a female friend of hers is ask to see photos of them.

She always agrees, and as soon as she shows her boyfriend what her friend looks like, he instantly starts making remarks about how her friend’s appearance. This happens with literally all of her friends.

“He even went as far as to say, “Show me more pictures of her,” and when I tried not to get overly upset about it and showed him another photo of her, he said, “Oh, she’s really cute. She looks cute,” she explained.

“I just thought this was a really weird and disrespectful thing to say to your partner. I started crying because it kind of hurt my feelings that he would say that about another girl, especially one of my friends.”

“He apologized and then said he wouldn’t say stuff like that again (even though I’ve asked him not to before).”

Her boyfriend doesn’t just constantly comment on the appearance of all of her friends; he also will find photos of girls on social media and make comments about their bodies.

Although she has told her boyfriend, she doesn’t like this and to please stop, he has not. He also asked her too not long ago if her friend’s chest was bigger than hers, which really felt wrong to her.

