Her Husband Cheated On Her With Her Friend While She Was Out Shopping To Get A Bridesmaid Dress For Her Sister’s Wedding

This 26-year-old woman has a 25-year-old friend named Natalie, and they originally met at work and then began spending time together after their work day was done.

She and Natalie would go to the park to play soccer together, or they would just go hang out and grab drinks.

Natalie is married, but her husband spends a lot of time away from their home due to his demanding career.

She also is married, and she tied the knot with her husband 2 years ago. She and her husband recently hosted a little get-together, and that’s when her husband got to meet Natalie for the first time.

Her husband and Natalie appeared to get along great at the get-together, but it didn’t raise any red flags for her.

Then, a month back, she went shopping with her sister to get a bridesmaid dress for her wedding. That day, her husband didn’t have to go to work, and so he remained at home to just relax.

“Well, apparently, Natalie came over to return a book she borrowed,” she explained. “One thing led to another, and they slept together. I came home, she was already gone. Husband acted normal.”

“Well, last night, I got a call from Natalie saying we need to talk. Husband is in the shower. She tells me they slept together and explained how it happened. Husband gets out of the shower, and I confront him. He doesn’t deny it but kind of dismisses it and blames it on Natalie.”

The sad thing is when Natalie told her the truth about sleeping with her husband, Natalie was not in the least bit remorseful or sorry for what she did.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.