He’s Been Texting A Girl For An Entire Year That He’s Fallen In Love With, But She Keeps Making Excuses For Why She Can’t Go Out On A Date With Him

This guy slid into a girl’s DMs around one year ago, and he says that this girl is definitely gorgeous.

They do have a few commonalities, such as liking the same team in soccer, and they also have sadly experienced some losses in their lives that are similar.

After 3 or 4 months of texting back and forth with this girl, she began sending him photos of herself, and he would text her different song quotes that made him think of her.

He knows it’s silly, but he truly fell in love with her just through texting.

He then realized through social media that they had a few friends in common, and they had actually gone to the same exact high school.

This girl was a freshman in high school when he was a senior, but he never remembered seeing her around school back then.

Several more months into chatting with this girl, they began speaking over the phone, and he was excited to get to hear her voice.

“I got really comfortable with her, and we would talk about our dreams and nightmares, she would tell me about her family and her school, etc.,” he explained.

“September of last year, I asked her out multiple times, and every time she made up an excuse. I was really sad every time she would say no, and I decided to cut back from texting her. I was really down, and I would think about her all day.”

