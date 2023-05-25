Her Husband Was Nasty To Some Kids At The Beach, And She Ended Up Having To Yell At Her Husband In Front Of Everyone To Get Him To Stop

Have you ever gotten worked up over something that was an accident?

One woman’s husband snapped at some young kids at the beach after they ran into him. Then, he yelled at her when she tried to calm him down.

She and her husband are both 26 and recently spent a day at the beach with friends.

Next to them on the beach were a teenage boy and a three-year-old girl, who appeared to be his little sister.

“They were on their own and also seemed to be having fun,” she recalled.

At one point, the teenager brought the little girl some ice cream after she started crying over something. But, even after she got her ice cream, she kept throwing a temper tantrum and ran away from the teenager.

As the little girl was running with ice cream, she accidentally crashed into her husband and got ice cream all over him.

“It was a complete accident, and the boy looked like he wanted to cry,” she explained.

“I immediately went over to my husband, who had yelled in surprise, and helped him out.”

Unfortunately, her husband has been very stressed out because of work, so instead of letting the accident go, he started yelling at the teenager. He called him an idiot, told him to watch the kid more carefully, etc.

