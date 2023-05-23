Her Roommate Asked Her To Change Her Clothes, Because She Felt It Was Distracting Her Boyfriend

All too often, women are asked or ordered to change the clothes they’re wearing because they’re supposedly “distracting” the men around them. It happens often for teenagers in school or adults in their work environments. But have you ever been asked to change in your own home?

One woman was recently asked by her roommate to change what she was wearing to stop distracting her boyfriend.

She’s 29 years old and lives with a 26-year-old woman. She is currently on a weight loss journey and has done very well. She went from once weighing 250 pounds to 165 pounds.

Because of her drastic change in size, many of her clothes are too baggy on her. She’s ready to replace everything, but buying a new wardrobe is very expensive, and she doesn’t have the money for it yet.

So, she prioritized buying new pants, skirts, and other bottoms because she didn’t want them falling off.

Then, she bought a few nice tops in her new size for work. She kept many of her old, oversized teeshirts to wear around the house.

The other night, her roommate had her boyfriend over at their house. She was minding her own business while he was there and was in the kitchen checking their cabinets to see what groceries she needed to order.

She was wearing one of her old, oversized teeshirts and a pair of shorts in her current size. Since the teeshirt was so large on her, it made it look like she was only wearing the teeshirt with nothing underneath.

“My roommate came to me and asked me if I could please change either my shirt or my shorts because I was distracting her boyfriend,” she recalled.

