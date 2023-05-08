Her Sushi And Wine Date With A Guy Was Wonderful, But After Ghosting Her For A Month, He’s Back And Promising He’s Interested

This young woman originally met a guy through a dating app this past March. She thought they really got along great, and he seemed to be super into her.

He was nice, he was really taking an interest, and so she agreed to go out on a date with him.

“When we first hung out, he brought wine over and ordered sushi,” she explained. “We almost hooked up but didn’t go all the way.”

“But after we hung out, he wasn’t as attentive anymore. He stopped responding to texts and wasn’t talking to me. I’ve been through it before and stopped reaching out.”

So, she blocked his number, deleted him from all of her social media accounts, and got on with her life.

But, one month later, he’s back, and he’s promising that he is really still interested in her, which is strange.

He was able to reach her on Snapchat, and that’s how he started sending her messages after ghosting her.

“I brought up the fact that he disappeared for a month, and I was under the impression that he wasn’t interested because he stopped talking to me completely,” she said.

“His response was that he was going through some things and hasn’t had a free moment until now but is wanting to hang out again.”

