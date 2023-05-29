Her Teen Niece Wore A White Dress To Her Wedding, So She Photoshopped The Photos Of Her, And Now Her Sister-In-Law Is Accusing Her Of Body Shaming Her Niece

If you’ve ever been to a wedding, you probably know that one of the most common unspoken rules is that you shouldn’t wear white as a guest.

One woman recently Photoshopped the color of her niece’s dress in her wedding photos after she wore a white dress. Now, her sister-in-law is very angry with her.

She’s 30 years old and recently married her husband at her dream wedding. It was a beautiful day, and there were no major issues. However, she did have a problem with one of the guests at her wedding – her 16-year-old niece.

Her niece chose to wear a knee-length, white lace gown with elbow-length gloves to the wedding.

“Honestly, it looked just like a wedding dress,” she explained. “I didn’t say anything to her or her parents, my brother, and sister-in-law in the moment, and I tried my best to ignore it.”

When the photographer sent over her wedding photos, she couldn’t stand seeing her niece positioned right next to her in a white dress in one of the group shots.

Her husband then had the clever idea of paying the photographer extra money to have her niece’s dress Photoshopped to a different color.

They had a little money left over in their wedding budget, so they went for it and asked to have her niece’s dress Photoshopped to light blue.

They recently got the photos back, and the Photoshop work was brilliant. They could hardly tell her niece’s dress had been altered, and everyone looked great. So, she decided to post the group photo along with a few others on social media.

