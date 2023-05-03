He’s Saying That Going No Contact With Your Ex After A Breakup Is The Best Way To Make Them Attracted To You Again

Breakups can be one of the most distressing experiences of someone’s life. The hardest part to wrap your mind around is the loss you’ll suffer from not having that person in your life anymore.

But in some cases, a breakup is not goodbye forever. Sometimes, people break up with their partners due to frustration, not because the love is gone.

They might not know how to communicate their thoughts or deal with the overwhelming emotions. So running away seems to be the easiest alternative for them.

Instead of begging them to come back and adding more chaos to the confusion, cut contact with them for a spell, even though it will be hard.

TikToker Cole Zesiger (@colezesiger) is saying that going no contact with your ex after a breakup is the best way to make them attracted to you again.

“If someone chose to break up with you, they’re asking you not to be in their life for a while. The only mature response to that and the only self-respecting response to that is to give them that space,” said Cole.

This means that you can’t give in to your impulse to just send a brief text. You’ll be breaking the rule of no contact and overstepping your and your ex’s boundaries. You have to give them the time to reflect and let your absence weigh on them.

The radio silence can last for a couple of weeks to a couple of months, depending on how much space you need from each other until your ex starts to realize their wrongdoings and regrets their decision to break up with you.

By temporarily having no contact with your ex, they can experience what it’s like not to have you in your life and figure out if their life would be worse or better off without you.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.