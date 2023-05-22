His Girlfriend Is Consistently Upset Because She’s Not The “Hottest” Girl He’s Ever Had

This 27-year-old guy currently has a girlfriend, who is also 27. And he believes that his girlfriend has recently exhibited a lot of insecurity.

For instance, just the other day, she started grilling him about whether or not she was the “hottest girl” he had ever dated.

Now, to be clear, his girlfriend has stalked the majority of his ex-girlfriends on social media before. She also believes that at least one of his exes is “hotter” than her.

After his girlfriend directly asked about her attractiveness, though, he responded how you would guess: he said that she was the hottest girl he had ever been with.

But rather than being satisfied with his answer, his girlfriend just kept brushing off his response before becoming more and more frustrated.

So, it eventually got to the point where he was forced to concede and point out how his girlfriend differed from one specific ex.

“Fine, on a purely surface-level objective perspective, maybe my ex, who was a model, could be considered ‘hotter.’ But I chose not to be with her, and I am with you. It’s really not relevant,” he told his girlfriend.

Right after he said that, however, he was immediately accused of being the bad guy. And since then, his girlfriend has not stopped making comments about their relationship.

For instance, she will say, “I just want to be with someone who hasn’t been with anyone hotter,” or, “I just want to be the hottest girlfriend my boyfriend has had.”

