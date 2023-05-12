His Girlfriend Refuses To Clean Up After Herself, And Now He Doesn’t Want To Move With Her To A Larger Place Until The Issue Is Fixed

This 26-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend, who is 22, for a bit over a year now. At the time they met, she had been living at her parent’s house, which was about an hour away; meanwhile, he had his own place.

Then, after they dated for a couple of months, his girlfriend slowly started to move into his house.

And in the beginning, it worked out nicely. His home is close to his girlfriend’s job site, and everything remained tidy and clean. This is especially important to him since he is a remote worker who owns a dog.

“I need to keep it tidy and easy to vacuum,” he said.

Eventually, however, he wanted his girlfriend to feel like it was her home, too. That’s why he said she should feel free to decorate and furnish the place as she wished.

So, over time, his girlfriend slowly started to “appropriate” his possessions, claiming everything was “theirs.” But honestly, that was not an issue for him at first.

What did start to bother him over time, though, was how messy his girlfriend had become.

It all started with simple things. She would leave a plate out on the countertop or leave her dirty laundry on the floor. Plus, his girlfriend just would not put away items when she was done using them.

After realizing that, he decided to use a strategy his mom used on him when he was younger. More specifically, he just started cleaning up after his girlfriend without saying anything in hopes that she would notice and start doing it herself.

