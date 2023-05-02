His Girlfriend Shows Up At Least 15 Minutes Early To Everything, And It’s Driving Him Crazy

This 23-year-old guy is currently dating a girl the same age as him, and there’s one habit his girlfriend has that’s really getting on his nerves: she’s early to everything.

His girlfriend is terrified of showing up late to things, so she always arrives a minimum of 15 minutes early to an event.

Occasionally, his girlfriend will make sure to be there more than 15 minutes early. He realizes that his girlfriend is making an effort to respect his time, but it’s really driving him crazy.

For example, if he asks her to come over to his house at 8, he wants her to show up maybe 5 or 10 minutes early; not 20 or more.

When his girlfriend pops by that early, he’s still cleaning up his house, cooking, showering, or doing something to get ready for her coming over.

Also, his girlfriend will be early to things when he’s still in the middle of finishing up work for the day, which means he has to stop immediately.

His girlfriend’s early bird tendencies have left him feeling like he needs to hurry to be ready for her every single time they agree to meet up or do something.

“This happens when we’re meeting someplace in public, too,” he explained. “I’ll get there to find she’s been there already for half an hour.”

“I’ve talked to her about this, but she said I’m being dramatic and still does it. The other day I went to get something from my car about 25 minutes before she was due to arrive, and she was standing in my driveway.”

