His Wife Says He Humiliated Her After He He Accidentally Made Her Pay For Her Own Mother’s Day Breakfast

For Mother’s Day yesterday, this 30-year-old man celebrated by taking his 28-year-old wife out to breakfast at her favorite restaurant.

He and his wife had a wonderful time at breakfast, but then the check came. He passed his credit card to their waiter so he could take care of the bill.

Unfortunately, when the waiter came back to their table with his credit card, he mentioned there was an issue with the chip on his credit card, and he couldn’t scan it.

He definitely didn’t understand why that was, as he had used his card to purchase flowers for his wife earlier in the day.

He questioned the waiter on if he could pay him in cash, but the waiter said they didn’t take cash.

It was then that he could see his wife was beginning to look extremely upset.

“I told her to give the waiter her credit card, and since our tab was just under $48 dollars and I happened to have a $50 bill on me, I gave her that money,” he explained.

“She did so but was acting very cold toward me afterward. I asked her what was wrong when we were in the car driving back home, and she told me I was (mean) for making her pay for our meal on Mother’s Day.”

“I told her that I didn’t make her pay since I literally gave her the $50 right after my card didn’t work. She told me to stop playing word games, and the fact of the matter was that I embarrassed her and made her feel uncared for.”

