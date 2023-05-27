It’s Not Cute To Go Into Debt For One Day Of Your Life, So Here’s How To Have A Beautiful, Budget-Friendly Wedding

Every engaged couple strives for their wedding to be the event of the century, something that all their loved ones will remember fondly for years to come.

Having a grand celebration decked out with lavish decorations and indulging in all the festivities can be immensely fun and rewarding.

But spending exorbitant amounts of money on your wedding day may just take away some of the joy of getting married.

Avoid going into debt for your wedding at all costs! Starting your marriage in debt will only add extra stress to your relationship.

It’s not cute to go into debt for one day of your life, so if you want to have a beautiful wedding that still fits into your budget, here’s how you can go about it.

Spreadsheets will be your best friend when it comes to wedding planning and tracking your spending. First, count your available dollars.

How much can you and your fiancé spare from your individual savings accounts? You’ll need to set aside at least three months of savings in the case of an emergency.

So whatever you have left over is how much you can use to spend on your wedding. In addition, you can start a savings account specifically for your wedding funds.

Analyze how much money can go into this account from your current income. That way, you’re not just scraping up leftovers to go toward wedding expenses. And if you have any family members willing to contribute, add that to your total as well.

