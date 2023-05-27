Her Boyfriend Proposed To Her, But She Turned Him Down Because He Has 3 Other Girlfriends That Definitely Will Be Disappointed

This 25-year-old woman has a 32-year-old boyfriend whom she has been dating for the last 4 years.

Although her boyfriend is the only person that she is seeing, he has 3 other girlfriends aside from her. And quite recently, her boyfriend surprised her with an engagement ring.

“He was over at my apartment the other day and proposed to me while we were watching my favorite movie, The Princess Bride, at the part where Westly reveals himself to Buttercup. I was shocked when he bought a ring that matched my aesthetic,” she explained.

“However, the first thing that ran through my mind was how his other partners would feel, seeing as he’s been seeing me for the shortest period of time.”

“I love him so much, and I know he loves me, but I know that one of his other partners is expecting a proposal at some point, as she had told me how their 10-year anniversary is coming up and how he was probably going to propose.”

This other girlfriend of his has become one of her friends, and they play the same video games together too.

But anyway, when her boyfriend did propose, he said to her that she was “his princess” and he believed they had so many things in common.

He also mentioned that he felt she was his best friend and super important to him.

“It was adorable, amazing, and the proposal I had dreamed of since high school. But I said no,” she said.

