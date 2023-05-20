One Of Her Friends Is Beginning To Get Obsessed With Her, But She Doesn’t Want To Cause Drama With Her

This 29-year-old woman has a friend who is 25, and she met this girl through another friend that they have in common.

They became fast friends right after meeting, and they even sometimes sleep over at one another’s places.

Not too long ago, her friend shocked her by revealing that she does have feelings for her. She told her friend that she adores her as a friend, but that’s really it.

Since that conversation, her friend’s behavior has drastically changed, and her friend is beginning to get obsessed with her.

“She has now become VERY intense and texts me several times a day and expects quick replies, and if I don’t reply quickly, she gets moody with me or makes snide comments about other mutual friends who she thinks I may be contacting instead – she’s very jealous of other people in my life,” she explained.

“I feel sorry for my friend as she used to be a genuine person, but I think she has personal issues, which is why she’s clung on to me. And I’m a people pleaser, to be honest, so because of that, I’m worried about upsetting her, and I pathetically feel like she has a lot of control over me.”

“I know I shouldn’t feel like this, but it’s just how my personality is, which I need to get better at dealing with. She even gave me the passcode to her phone, and she said she wants ‘no boundaries’ with me and expects me to do the same. It’s way too much, but I’m struggling to know how to deal with it as I’ve never dealt with anyone like this before.”

There is a large piece of her that would like to block her friend and delete her, but this friend of hers is also friends with the rest of her friends.

She knows she will just be creating a tricky situation for the rest of her friends if she does deal with things in this way.

