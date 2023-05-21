She Believes Her Husband Is Embarrassed To Be Seen With Her Because He Won’t Take Her Anywhere

This 32-year-old woman has been with her husband, who is 35, for over 10 years. They also have kids together, with her giving birth to their most recent child back in February.

However, over the last year, she claimed that their relationship has seriously changed. And now, she believes their marriage might be the worst it has ever been.

It all began in 2022 when her husband started traveling to train for his job. At that point, he would go out every day with his coworkers– lying and swearing that there were no women present.

But, she found out from his coworkers’ social media posts that there were definitely other females there.

“And the going out part wasn’t an issue to me,” she clarified. “It was the fact that he was going out to bars and clubs.”

Apparently, she had spent most of their relationship actually begging her husband to bring her out to a club or bar. She simply wanted to experience the fun, too.

However, her husband always told her no and claimed he did not enjoy those types of places. So, they never went out together.

Then, things only got worse as time went on. One evening, while they were in the middle of an argument, someone texted her screenshots– which revealed that her husband had a Hinge account and had been searching for women when he went on a work trip.

And at that moment, she honestly did not know how to feel or respond. But, before she could do anything, she wound up finding out she was pregnant.

