She Caught Her Boyfriend Cheating On Her Again And Finally Kicked Him Out Of Her Life For Good

This 19-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is 20, for six years. So, they obviously began dating at a very young age.

While a lot of people might romanticize the concept of “high school sweethearts,” however, she doesn’t really agree after staying with her “middle school sweetheart” for so long.

“I can personally say I regret it because I feel like I became too codependent on him in my teenage years, and it affected my grades and choice of university,” she said.

Still, her main issue right now is her boyfriend’s infidelity.

Apparently, she has caught him cheating before. About one or two years into their relationship, she found out her boyfriend was exchanging photos with another girl.

Being that she was “young and naive,” though, she decided to forgive him and really believed they would be able to move forward.

She also kept telling herself that if her boyfriend ever cheated again, she would leave and never look back.

But, after her boyfriend cheated on her for a second time, about a year and a half later, with a random girl, that didn’t happen.

Instead, she just forgave him again and tried to move forward. And ever since, his infidelity has been at the forefront of her mind– even though two or three years have passed since his last cheating incident.

