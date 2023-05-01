She Faked A Work Emergency To Get Out Of A Wedding After The Bride Began Sobbing Because She Didn’t Have A Seat Or Food For Her

At least once in our lives, we’ve all pretended to have a fake emergency when we wanted to get out of a certain situation.

But have you ever faked an emergency to get out of a wedding?

One woman did this recently and pretended she had to deal with a work emergency so she could leave her boyfriend’s friend’s wedding.

She’s 28 and has been with her 29-year-old boyfriend for eight months. They live in the south of England, but her boyfriend is from Scotland and has friends and family who still live there. She hasn’t met any of them yet, until now. Unfortunately, it didn’t go so well.

Two of his friends in Scotland got engaged and were supposed to get married in 2020 but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When her boyfriend was first invited to the wedding, he was dating someone else and received a plus-one for her.

The wedding was rescheduled to last weekend, and instead of sending new invites in the mail, the bride and groom sent out emails and texts. Her boyfriend asked her to go with him because he figured his plus-one invite was still valid.

“When my boyfriend asked me to attend, I foolishly didn’t think to ask if the bride knew I was coming because he assured me he had a plus-one,” she said.

“On Friday, we get to the pre-wedding reception, and when we get to the bride and groom, I immediately realize the issue.”

