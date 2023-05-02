She Has A Hysterical Tip For How You Can Get Over Someone

Have you ever gotten “the ick” about someone before? The ick occurs when a sudden pang of disgust hits you about someone you’re romantically involved with.

Whether it’s a current or potential romantic partner, your initial attraction to them will be immediately flipped to repulsion.

You can get the ick over anything about them. It’s just a matter of what turns you off. For example, maybe you noticed they have dirty fingernails, and the uncleanliness makes you squirm in discomfort.

Or they’re too obsessed with astrology; it’s annoying. Alternatively, their habit of wearing socks in bed might just be a dealbreaker for you. The list goes on.

TikToker Ali Ryan (@iamaliryan) is sharing a hysterical tip for how to get over someone with ease, and it involves developing an ick for that special someone.

It’s actually foolproof because oftentimes, once you get the ick, it’s over. There’s no coming back from it.

Your feelings for them will completely dissipate.

“Just think of one thing they did or a bad quality and insert it in between their first and last name. And then every single time you bring them up, you also bring up that bad quality or thing that they did,” explained Ali.

If the person you’re trying to move on from is named Johnny Davis, his new name will be “Johnny tried to leave no tip on a $200 bill until I stopped him, Davis.”

